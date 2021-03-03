Northeast Indiana school superintendents ask state to put off ILEARN test due to pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 40 northeast Indiana school superintendents have come together to petition the state to change its ILEARN requirements for the current school year amid struggles related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Indiana Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray, 39 superintendents of northeast Indiana schools asked the state to reconsider rethink the “daunting task” of ILEARN testing.

“Many of the protocols put into place to keep schools operating, interfere directly with the government and test vendor requirements for administering the ILEARN assessment,” the letter reads.

ILEARN measures student growth and achievement on Indiana academic standards. It is given in classrooms in grades 3-8.

Among the arguments the superintendents make in the letter: students are teaching both in-person and virtually, ILEARN testing would disrupt learning in a year when students cannot afford it, and quarantine rates and students learning remotely would pose an issue.

The superintendents said each school district have continued to asses students through “formative assessments” and will do so again in the spring.

“The challenges of the past year have helped us all to see what is truly important and valuable,” the letter reads. “On behalf of the school districts and communities of northeast Indiana, and for the good of our children, we ask you to please reconsider the current ILEARN requirements. Continuing with ILEARN during this unprecedented year would be a failure of imagination and would negatively impact needed instructional time as well as jeopardize student health and safety.”

READ THE LETTER:

1 March 2021

Dear Dr. Jenner, Gov. Holcomb, Rep. Houston, and Sen. Bray:

The undersigned Superintendents of northeast Indiana have been working hard to plan for this year’s ILEARN testing requirements. As with many things during the ongoing pandemic, this is proving to be a daunting task. Many of the protocols put into place to keep schools operating, interfere directly with the government and test vendor requirements for administering the ILEARN assessment.

We request consideration of the following facts:

Our school districts are operating multiple learning models including in-person instruction and virtual instruction. Some of our more densely populated schools are also operating on hybrid models to maintain social distancing.

Current health department guidelines and local variables will likely require us to remain on these models through at least the end of the current school year.

Due to these realities, the time needed to administer the ILEARN assessment must at least double to meet current requirements. At a minimum, ILEARN will pull students away from critical instruction and skill development for anywhere from 8-12 days for each student. This would have an even larger negative impact in a year where student learning has already been greatly disrupted.

Large numbers of virtual students have refused to come to school for NWEA and other formative testing, despite multiple invitations and implementation of aggressive safety measures. Many students have, however, been able to take these tests from home.

Families who have chosen virtual schooling due to COVID-19 concerns may not be comfortable bringing their students into our buildings for testing, and may refuse to do so, significantly jeopardizing our ability to meet federally required 95% participation.

We are experiencing high quarantine rates among licensed staff. In addition, our pool of substitute teachers has been significantly reduced, in some cases by as much as 75%, due to COVID-19 related concerns. This will greatly affect each district’s ability to administer the ILEARN assessment, as licensed teachers are required to proctor the test for students.

We are quarantining students daily, in alignment with CDC, state, and local guidelines. These quarantines, which are outside of the control of the local school, significantly compromise the scheduling and standardization of the test.

Factoring in the additional time needed for makeup testing due to higher COVID absenteeism because of these quarantines, we are not confident that ILEARN can even be completed during the testing window.

ESSA, the Federal Education law which requires states to give annual assessments does not

specify a specific test, just how the test is used.

In the letter from the Biden administration regarding annual assessments, it states “We emphasize the importance of flexibility in the administration of statewide assessments.” The current testing plan would divert much needed time, attention, and resources away from critical student learning needs. It would also place an excessive burden on our virtual students and their families, which this year make up approximately 30% of the student population in some districts. Most importantly, administering the ILEARN assessment under the current plan will not be able to help policy makers and educators meet the goal of determining each student’s learning loss. To accomplish this critical goal, we would like to offer an alternative solution.

Each of our school districts has continued to assess our students through local formative assessments and will be giving them again this spring. These formative assessments have greater flexibility in their administration requirements and increased usefulness for educators, families, and lawmakers. These assessments allow us to quickly and accurately identify each child’s individual educational progress. Each of our school districts has data for our students going back several years, which allows us to analyze each student’s growth and progress, as well as to compare their achievement to established norms. We would be willing to share these data with the state to compile averages which would meet the stated policy goal and could be used by the state to meet federal requirements, all while also saving the state millions of dollars during a time of economic uncertainty.

The challenges of the past year have helped us all to see what is truly important and valuable. On behalf of the school districts and communities of northeast Indiana, and for the good of our children, we ask you to please reconsider the current ILEARN requirements. Continuing with ILEARN during this unprecedented year would be a failure of imagination and would negatively impact needed instructional time as well as jeopardize student health and safety. ILEARN is expensive and provides little to no value for teachers and families. Instead, please use the valuable data we are already gathering and using to measure each student’s progress through our formative assessments. We would happily share it, allowing us to work together in our common mission to best meet the educational needs of every girl and boy in Indiana.

Sincerely,

Mr. Joel Mahaffey

Superintendent, Adams Central Community Schools

Mr. Byron Sanders

Superintendent, Baugo Community Schools

Dr. Brad Yates

Superintendent, Bluffton-Harrison MSD

Mr. Troy Gaff

Superintendent, Central Noble Community Schools

Mr. Dan Funston

Superintendent, Concord Community Schools

Mr. Steve Teders

Superintendent, DeKalb Central Schools

Mrs. Marilyn S. Hissong

Superintendent, East Allen County Schools

Mrs. Ann Linson

Superintendent, East Noble School Corporation

Mr. Brett Garrett

Superintendent, Eastbrook Community Schools Corporation

Dr. Robert Evans

Superintendent, Fairfield Community Schools

Dr. Mark Daniel

Superintendent, Fort Wayne Community Schools

Dr. William Stitt

Superintendent, Fremont Community Schools

Mrs. Tonya Weaver

Superintendent, Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD

Mr. Anthony Cassel

Superintendent, Hamilton Community Schools

Mr. Chad Daugherty

Superintendent, Huntington County Community School Corporation

Mr. Jeremy Gulley

Superintendent, Jay School Corporation

Dr. Eva Merkel

Superintendent, Lakeland School Corporation

Dr. Teresa Gremaux

Superintendent, Manchester Community Schools

Mrs. Jane Allen

Superintendent, Middlebury Community Schools

Mr. Wayne Barker

Superintendent, School City of Mishawaka

Mrs. Kim Hiatt

Superintendent, North Adams Community Schools

Mr. Kenneth Hanson

Superintendent, North Miami Community Schools

Mr. Mike Springer

Superintendent, Northern Wells Community Schools

Dr. Chris Himsel

Superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools

Mr. Sam Watkins

Superintendent, Peru Community Schools

Mr. Jeff Reed

Superintendent, Prairie Heights School Corporation

Dr. Daniel G. Hile

Superintendent, Smith-Green Community Schools

Mrs. Michelle Clouser-Penrod

Superintendent, South Adams Schools

Dr. Brian M. Sloan

Superintendent, Southern Wells Community Schools

Dr. Phil Downs

Superintendent, MSD Southwest Allen County

Dr. Brent Wilson

Superintendent, MSD of Steuben County

Mr. Mike Keaffaber

Superintendent, MSD of Wabash County

Dr. Scot D. Croner

Superintendent, Wa-Nee Community Schools

Dr. David Hoffert

Superintendent, Warsaw Community Schools

Dr. Steve Troyer

Superintendent, Wawasee Community School Corporation

Mr. Galen Mast

Superintendent, West Noble School Corporation

Dr. Randy Miller

Superintendent, Westview School Corporation

Mr. Steve Darnell

Interim Superintendent, Whitko Community School Corporation

Dr. Laura McDermott

Superintendent, Whitley County Consolidated Schools