Northeast Indiana Public Radio’s move still a work in progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Public 89.1 WBOI announced in 20-17 that they would be moving into the Glorious Church building on Jefferson Boulevard. That is still the plan, but before they do that, there’s still a lot work that needs done.

“While the bones of the building are fantastic and it’s a wonderful historic building to be able to own in downtown Fort Wayne, the inside has to be almost completely raised and remodeled and made to the standards of a 21st century media center,” said Peter Dominowski, President and General Manager for the station.

The station already removed a bowling alley from the basement… and replaced the entire roof, bu there’s still more to be done to the inside of the building, which was damaged by a fire in 2012. Once the the work is complete, it will put them in the heart of their listening community.

“Right now, our location is in the back of an industrial park where no one sees us and everyone knows the old real estate expression location, location, location,” said Dominowski.

They have been able to raise about 30 percent of their $3.5 million goal. Part of that will cover what they need to run their operation, but they also want to talk to public about what they want to see in the building.

“We’ll be talking to the community, especially getting to understand more how the community feels we can best utilize the opportunity of this fantastic new space in the thick of downtown where we’re accessible, where we’re visible, where we can do a lot more community engagement, involvement, and community participation,” said Dominowski.

The station hopes to be able to meet their fundraising goal over the next year, and potentially announce construction plans and their move in date in the fall of 2020. Once they start construction, it will take about nine months to complete.