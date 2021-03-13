Northeast Indiana Leather Corp. hosts “Porch to Pantry” food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northeast Indiana Leather Corporation spent Saturday afternoon collecting non-perishable foods and hygiene products for Forward Indiana.

Every month, the Northeast Indiana Leather Corporation, which seeks to provide a positive environment to promote and provide education and communication in the Northeast Indiana leather community holds a social event. This month, the organization decided to partner with Foward Indiana in their pantry drive to collect food and hygiene products.

Foward Indiana puts up food pantries across the state that are open to the public. They collect non-perishable food, female hygiene items, and baby products. The goal is to make a delivery to each pantry in Indiana.

Organizers of the drive said that for now, another drive has not been planned but they are expressing interest in having another in the future.