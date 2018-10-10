Northeast Indiana GOP picks David Long's replacement

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) - Retiring State Senator David Long now has a replacement. The Northeast Indiana Republican party voted for Allen County Councilman Justin Busch to fill the seat starting November 6th.

Busch also works for Republican Senator Todd Young, has worked as an aide to Senators Dan Coats and Richard Lugar. He describes himself as a "lifelong NRA member, a fiscal conservative" and has worked on the Allen County Council to "get the most out of every dollar since it's not our money."

Busch ran against chief of Parkview Health Police and current Southwest Allen County Schools school board Vice President Thomas Rhoades, whom he beat by about a 50 to 30 margin.

"I was born and raised in the northern part of the district," said Busch. "I've been working hard for Hoosiers in my day job and really looking forward to serving them."

He will be replacing retiring Republican Senator David Long, who already has faith in him.

"Justin's a good man," said Long "I've known him a long time. I have every confidence in him. I know he's talented and he's passionate about the district and the area, and he'll be able to work with others as well and that's very important down there."

Busch will takeover Long's Senate seat on November 6th and finish out his current term, which runs until 2020.

