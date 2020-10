FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted it’s annual pickleball tournament Sunday afternoon.

Pickleball is a combination of badminton, tennis and ping pong. It’s played with paddles and a plastic ball on a badminton-sized court.

Sunday’s event was held at the Indian Trails Park’s pickleball courts. It featured two tournaments, one for the beginner’s division and one for intermediate.

Awards were given out at the end of each tournament.