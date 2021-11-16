Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education extends 2022 cohort application deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NEINFAME) has extended its application deadline for the 2022 cohort until Nov. 29.

While earning their degrees, the students will work for an NEINFAME sponsor company. The companies will provide students with a paid work experience allowing them the opportunity to earn enough income to pay for the costs of the program, graduate debt-free and begin a career in just two years.

“It’s like the old apprenticeships, and it’s better than the apprenticeships because they get their hands-on college experience for two days a week. We’re in here all day long doing this. And then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday they’re off working for the best manufacturers in the area,” said Bob Boxell.

According to the application, sponsor companies include:

Advanced Machine & Tool

Fort Wayne Metals

LH Industries

Micropulse

Steel Dynamics Flat Roller

Steel Dynamics Structural & Rail Division

Steel Dynamics LaFarga

Steel Dynamics Superior Aluminum Alloys

Steel Dynamics New Millennium Building Systems

Zimmer Biomet

With this program, student are learning in every aspect of their careers.

“We learn this stuff in school and then we go to work, and we take it directly into the work field. We’re learning in both places, it’s not just [in the classroom],” said Landin Markins, student.

Anyone with a high school diploma is eligible to apply. To learn more and apply, click here.