FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fallen Fort Wayne Marine is coming home Saturday, and the public can show support by lining up roadside along Saturday’s procession route.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz

WANE 15 will be at the procession both Saturday and Sunday to cover the event. Saturday’s coverage includes a livestream.

The body of 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz will arrive at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne at 1 p.m., according to the One Warrior Foundation, which works with the Veteran community.

Saturday’s procession is set to travel from the 122nd Fighter Wing to Bluffton Road to Broadway to Main Street to the D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center at 2307 W. Main St. People are asked to start lining the road at Bluffton and Ferguson Roads.

Those planning to attend the procession are encouraged to bring flags and signs to show the family support.

The Matthew J. Tomkiewicz Memorial Fund has been established for those who wish to give donations. You can donate to the fund here.