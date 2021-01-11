Northeast Indiana colleges prepare for an uncertain Spring semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of college students across northeast Indiana will return to campus this week to complete an unprecedented school year.

Purdue Fort Wayne and the University of Saint Francis are two colleges beginning their Spring semester this week. PFW starts Monday, while USF begins on Wednesday. Both schools are planning to host most classes in person.

Compared to August or even late November when the fall semester ended, moving back to campus living or commuting to class will be much more strenuous for students. For one, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed throughout the late fall and early winter.

Both PFW and USF plan to administer COVID-19 tests for students as they return to campus. PFW’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Krissy Campus added campus dorms will also continue to have spare rooms available for quarantine purposes. These measures are in place to reduce the risk of a large community outbreak as students return from break.

PFW has reported 339 positive cases of COVID-19 since testing began last April, with 303 positive cases coming from students. The positive cases were isolated incidents, with no signs of additional spread to the classroom or university housing, according to Creager.

According to USF’s Chief of Staff and Vice President for Student Affairs Bob Pastoor, case numbers were relatively small across the Fort Wayne campus. Pastoor said there were only 118 confirmed cases from students during the Fall semester, with 17 of those coming from students who lived on campus.

“There was never at any point a ‘hot spot’ where we had to decide where we should remain open or not,” Pastoor said. “This was spread out over the entire semester. So, we felt very good about how we handled things and how (students and faculty) responded to it.”

Both schools are continuing to adapt policies based on the current COVID-19 situation. The biggest goal is to ensure students and faculty can safely enjoy in-person learning for the rest of the semester.

“We’ve really been able to support our students and put them at the forefront with our faculty making those smart decisions – cleaning our classrooms, cleaning our buildings – and doing those sort of pieces to all of the standards that have allowed us to have a great fall,” Creager said. “We look forward to a great spring.”

Like other colleges around the country, PFW and USF are emphasizing mental health of their students and faculty. Both Creager and Pastoor mentioned their schools are offering in-person and virtual appointments with mental care counselors during these stressful times.