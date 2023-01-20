Hearing on large ‘cattle growing operation’ in Steuben County slated for Monday night

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Steuben County Community Center at 317 S. Wayne St., in Angola. Public comment will be heard.

Charlie Pettibone, assistant director for the Steuben Plan Commission, says the use is “basically” permitted, according to the county’s regulations, but the application is expected to go through other hurdles including the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the county’s health department.

The proposed operation is located on 1000 East, south of Clear lake, north of 200 north and south of 300 north and entails two separate parcels used contingently, Pettibone said. Activists say all those roads are dirt roads.

The application, submitted in December by Wagler & Associates in Angola, lists Noah and Michael Schmucker as the property owners. The application states the following:

— no risk to general welfare

— development requirements will be followed

— use is aligned with neighboring properties, and the

— the use matches zoning

In the “other considerations” section, the application states the following:

— General welfare will not be effected (sic)

— use will not have an effect on neighboring properties

— use will not have an effect on normal development

— utilities will be provided as needed

— traffic will not be effected(sic) due to ingress or egress

A group of citizens from Clear, Hamilton and Little Long lakes are organizing to oppose the operation. But there are other organizations opposing it, too. They maintain that Schmucker already operates cattle growing operations straddling the Indiana and Ohio state line. This operation will compromise not only the three lakes, but the area environment and produce noxious smells for neighbors.

“Hamilton Lake is directly in the bull’s eye because we’re downstream from this operation,” said Susan Kipfer Catterall, an environmental activist in Steuben County. “The Black Creek runs through there and directly into Hamilton Lake. Clear Lake is north of there, so it’s only like three miles away, so the smell is very prevalent.”

Little Long Lake is east of Clear Lake and straddles the Indiana-Michigan line, Catterall said. Little Long Lake is already compromised due to e coli and phosphorus coming from runoff from Michigan farms where Schmucker’s calves are bred and raised, she added.

“He’s building four buildings to contain these cows. They’re never going to be outside. There’s no way he’s got enough property to graze 8,000 cows. They’re going to live their lives in a building,” Catterall said.

According to online sites such as fromscratchfarmstead.com, the general rule of thumb is one acre per cow as a minimum requirement. However, activists say these cows won’t be allowed to graze. Rather, the cows will be confined in huge barns, likely making it a confined feeding operation (CFO), even if the application doesn’t state that particular acronym.

When contacted by telephone, Noah Schmucker would not comment. An associate from Wagler & Associate, said he would call back if allowed to speak on the application.