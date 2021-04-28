Northcrest students clean school property, neighborhood for Great American Cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday afternoon, students at Northcrest Elementary participated in the Great American Cleanup.

Fourth and fifth grade students as well as staff cleaned up school property and the neighborhood surrounding the school.

The school said this is an extension of the school-wide project students have been working on all year: Northcrest’s World Garden. The school said students have learned about community, acts of service, the environment and taking pride in the school and neighborhood as a part of this cleanup effort.