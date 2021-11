FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A box truck carrying mail overturned on State Road 3 between Gump and Lima Road Friday morning causing traffic to be disrupted.

Crews told WANE 15 that the crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. One lane remains closed on northbound S.R. 3 near Gump Road.

According to a Facebook post by the Huntertown Fire Department, no one was injured, however it will take some time to clean up the wreckage.