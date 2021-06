FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The exit ramp from northbound I-69 to I-469 in southern Allen County will close for four days for bridge maintenance in late June. This is the mile marker 296 interchange

The closure is scheduled for June 28 and the official detour is listed as being I-69 to Exit 315 in northern Allen County, however motorists can find other routes that don’t require as much distance.