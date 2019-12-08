North Side students brighten holidays for kids surviving cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at North Side High School once again helped brighten the holidays for families dealing with illness.

On Sunday, the school put on its annual Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer. The event celebrates children who have battled cancer and their families and tries to give them a fun and stress-free environment.

This year, 24 families with 77 children were expected to attend the party, which included food, crafts, games, performances by North Side’s Dance 5 and Show Choir and a visit from Santa.

Students and staff raise money throughout the year to host the event.

Participating students adopt a family by shopping for Christmas presents, wrapping the presents and attending the event alongside their designated family.

The party started 33 years ago, when students at North Side came together to help out a teacher whose child was diagnosed with cancer.

“Our students and staff look forward to this event each year,” said Cassidy DeCook, the teacher sponsor for the event.

“It takes many hours of fundraising, organizing, shopping and wrapping, but the reward of seeing the children and their families having a great time as the party is well worth it. Students who have participated multiple years can’t wait to see families they’ve met in previous years and catch up.”