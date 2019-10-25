Pair hospitalized after fire at north-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were hurt after fire broke out at a home on Fort Wayne’s north side Friday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. to a home at 7714 Weymouth Ct., in the Wheatridge neighborhood off Cook Road near Coldwater Road.

The fire started in the garage and attic area, firefighters said.

Officials at the scene told WANE 15 that two people were inside the home at the time and were able to escape. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire was not known.