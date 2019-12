FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — North Side High School students spent their Thursday wrapping presents that will be distributed during their 33rd-annual “Kids Surviving Cancer” Christmas Party.

In total, 24 families with 77 children are expected to attend the party, including a visit from Santa.

Students bought gifts for the families they adopted to give out at the party.

The school raised money throughout the year to host the event, which will be held Sunday, December 8.