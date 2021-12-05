North Side High School spreads holiday cheer to kids surviving cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side High School Legends volunteered to be Santa’s helpers and bring holiday cheer to families Sunday.

The 42nd annual Kids Surviving Cancer event was held at the school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating families did activities together with Santa’s helpers before enjoying a pizza lunch.

After lunch, everyone made their way to the school auditorium for choir and dance performances. There were assigned areas for each group to keep social distancing in place.

Perhaps the most anticipated part was when Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the party to present each family with gifts on stage.

To end the event, Santa posed for pictures with families to capture memories of the day.