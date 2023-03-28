FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — North Side High School will host the annual “Dancing with the Stars” event to raise money for the Riley Children’s Foundation on Thursday.

This year’s event will feature 10 advanced dance students and 19 faculty members from the high school.

The public performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

There will be opportunities to make donations during the show as well. The goal is to raise one dollar per student in the building, to become a Riley Red Wagon School.

The red wagon represents the family-centered care provided at Riley Children’s Foundation. They contain license plates acknowledging the donated contributions.

Riley Children’s Foundation is an organization that is committed to improving the health and well-being of children through philanthropic leadership in support of their children and its research programs.

Tickets can be purchased for two dollars at the door. For additional information on the event, visit the North Side High School website.