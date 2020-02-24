North River remediation continues, parking area planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After getting approval to clean-up the land last summer, remediation has continued at the North River property into the new year. Planning has also started to create a temporary parking area on the property.

The EPA approved up to $283,400 for removal of up to 2,400 tons of potentially contaminated soils in the 29 acres of land, now owned by the city, on the north side of the St. Marys River, near Headwaters Park.

“The North River property has sat untouched and blighted for more than a decade, and now the City has the opportunity to ensure its proper clean-up and redevelopment,” said Nancy Townsend, redevelopment director told WANE 15 after the grant was approved.

Conversations have been had about what the land could be permanently developed into, but no officials steps have been taken so far in 2020.

“That psychology of first impressions means so much to a community, so if someone is coming into our city for the first time and they see something wonderful here, as far as an addition to our city, that can do nothing but speak volumes for our investment,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said about the highly visible piece of land after the city closed on the land.

The North River property pictured on February 24, 2020.

In the short-term, a portion of the land will become temporary parking. According to a spokesperson for Community Development, the goal is to provide parking spaces lost during the construction of two planned buildings near Headwaters and Promenade Parks, as well as utility and road construction projects in the area.

The parking area is expected to be open for use during the summer festival season.