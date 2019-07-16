North River property receives $283,000 in Indiana Brownfields Program grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City’s Redevelopment Department will soon begin clean-up work on the North River (former OmniSource) site, thanks to a grant from the Indiana Brownfields Program, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA has approved up to $283,400 for removal of up to 2,400 tons of potentially contaminated soils. Additionally, 10 groundwater monitoring wells will be installed as part of the grant.

Soils testing completed in 2007, 2013 and 2017 revealed that some soils on the 29-acre site are impacted by PCBs and lead; those are the soils that will be removed as part of this grant. Throughout the last several decades at least five underground petroleum storage tanks have been removed from the site.

“The North River property has sat untouched and blighted for more than a decade, and now the City has the opportunity to ensure its proper clean-up and redevelopment,” said Nancy Townsend, redevelopment director. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Indiana Brownfields Program and the EPA, which will help us turn this 29-acre site into an asset for Riverfront Fort Wayne and our entire community.”

How the property will be redeveloped is still undetermined. City Redevelopment staff are discussing the potential development use and strategy for the site with the Land Collective consulting team that is creating plans for the next phases of Riverfront Fort Wayne. Land Collective’s work will include recommendations for the best use of the property as it relates to developing and maintaining a welcoming and vibrant riverfront district.