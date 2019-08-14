North Manchester veal producer subject of animal abuse video

Warning: Video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion advised

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) A farm in northeast Indiana that produces veal is the focus of an undercover investigation by an animal welfare organization. A video released by the Animal Recovery Mission shows what appears to be animal abuse at Strauss Veal Feeds, located in North Manchester in Wabash County.

Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) is the same organization that released videos appearing to show animal abuse at a Fair Oaks Farms facility in Newton County. Three former employees face misdemeanor charges following an investigation by authorities there.

For the Strauss Veal Feeds investigation, ARM hired a retired sheriff’s deputy to go undercover as an calf care giver at the farm. According to ARM, the investigator found calves in poor living conditions, brutality during transport, bad hiring practices, neglect of injured or sick calves and illegal use of medications.

Strauss Veal Feeds gets many of its calves from Fair Oak Farms.

“This is just another example of the systemic and illegal abuse that has been consistently documented across the industrial dairy system,” said AJ Garcia, Director of Investigations for ARM.

WANE 15 reached out to Strauss Veal Feeds for comment. A person who refused to identify herself answered the phone and said she had no comment at this time.