North Manchester mother opens ‘Daniel’s Place,’ a respite care center

A North Manchester mother is on a mission to provide respite care to those with family members that have intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s from Cheryl Working’s personal experience being a caregiver that Daniel’s Place was born.

Daniel’s Place is named after Cheryl’s son, and officially opened its doors last month. Cheryl realized when her daughter left for college, she’d never get rest from being a caregiver to Daniel.

She looked around for respite care in the North Manchester area, but the only one she found that suited her needs was more than an hour away. So, she took inspiration from other organizations, and Daniel’s Place came alive.

Daniel’s Place is located inside the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Manchester. The church provided two rooms with remodels, and all the utilities for the nonprofit.

Daniel’s Place is open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The nonprofit is still in its early stages, but Cheryl is looking to the future. She personally bought a property near a park, and will eventually build a facility for Daniel’s Place.

Daniel’s Place is set to welcome their first guest, other than Daniel, on Saturday, July 13th.

A lot of support the nonprofit has received comes from the Community Foundation of Wabash County. You can learn more about their support by clicking here.