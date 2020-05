FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire damaged a north Fort Wayne home late Monday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 10:50 a.m. to a home at 1517 Windsor Woods Blvd. on a report of a fire.

At least five fire engines responded.

The fire appeared to be in the back corner of the home, where damage was visible. The blaze melted the siding of a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.