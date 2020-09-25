North Adams to return all students to in-person learning in 1 month

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — North Adams Community Schools will bring students back to school in a month.

District Superintendent Brent Lehman said all students will return to campus Oct. 26 – the first day of the second nine weeks.

North Adams, like other area district, started the school year by offering families an option: in-school learning or eLearning. 

About 180 students signed up for eLearning, Lehman said. Since the start of school, around 60 of those students returned to in-person learning on campus, he added.

Lehman said when students return in full, exceptions will be considered for any students who are themselves or live with someone who are a high risk for COVID-19.

North Adams has not recorded any positive COVID cases among students.

