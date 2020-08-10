North Adams pushes start to school due to contract tracing necessity

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — North Adams Community Schools has delayed its first day of school “to ensure the safety of all staff and students.”

The district announced Monday it will not go back to school Tuesday as scheduled because it is working to complete contact tracing. All events scheduled for this week have been called off.

North Adams schools will now return to school Monday, Aug. 17.

Here is the statement the district released Monday:

Parents and Guardians,

This is an important message from North Adams Community Schools. This is an urgent message regarding the start of school, which was scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 11th. We have been notified of the necessity to complete Contact Tracing in our district. Due to the amount of time it will take to complete Contact Tracing, North Adams Community Schools will not start school as planned tomorrow.

Instead, the first day of school will now be Monday, August 17th. This change is being made to ensure the safety of all staff and students.

Please note, in addition to the change to the start of school, events scheduled for this week, including: the Back to School Night at Bellmont High School, the Device and Materials Pick-Up Night for online students and Middle School athletics have all been cancelled at this time. We will be communicating updates and revised schedules in the coming days.

Thank you for your patience as we ensure the safest return to school for all of our students, staff and community.