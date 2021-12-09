North Adams Community Schools moves to eLearning Friday after report of ‘potential threat’

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – North Adams Community Schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday after the district received a report of a “potential threat to campus safety.”

In a message to North Adams families, Superintendent Kim Hiatt says the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Read the full message below from Superintendent Hiatt:

Good evening, North Adams Families. We received a report of a potential threat to campus safety this evening. Out of an abundance of caution and to allow time for an exhaustive investigation to take place given the late hour of notification, we will be having eLearning tomorrow, December 10th. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this creates, but your child’s safety is always our primary consideration. Kim Hiatt, North Adams Community Schools Superintendent

WANE 15 has reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department to gather additional details on the potential threat, but has not heard back at this time.