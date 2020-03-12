North Adams Community Schools closes schools after spring break

Adams County, Ind. (WANE) – North Adams Community Schools announced students will be out of school for weeks in response to COVID-19. Students will be out of school until April 10th.

The school district says “At the request of the CDC and the Adams County Health Department, school will be closed for two weeks following Spring Break (March 30th – April 9th) to prevent the spread of the anticipated exposure to Coronavirus that may occur during travel over Spring Break. All three schools in Adams County will be closed during this time.”

Between March 30th and April 9th, students will be held via eLearning. April 10th is Good Friday, and school will be closed. No eLearning will happen on that day.

Students will be in session until March 20th. However, no events will be held. Practices will continue.

The school districts does say that if at any point a student or staff contracts the virus the beginning of that day.

Until April 13th, the school district canceled all extra-curricular, co-curricular, community meetings and/or events at the school district buildings.