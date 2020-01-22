Norfolk Southern subsidiary to close headquarters in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Longtime Fort Wayne business, Triple Crown Services, is moving its headquarters out of Fort Wayne. An employee confirmed to WANE 15 the last day for employees in July 31, 2020.

Triple Crown Services is a subsidiary of Norfolk Southern.

The employee tells WANE 15 the company will be moving its headquarters to Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. That is outside of Philadelphia.

Triple Crown Services has been in Fort Wayne for over 30 years, starting as North American Van Lines. The company’s headquarters are located at 2720 Dupont Commerce Court.

The employee says 30 people currently work at that location. A few will be kept for an overnight shift, but the rest are told they’ll have to move to Pennsylvania, or lose their job. The employee says the people who chose not to move will not be offered any severance or given any benefits.

WANE 15 has reached out to a management member of Triple Crown, as well as Norfolk Southern for comment.