Norfolk Southern ‘evaluating operations’ amid complains of blocked crossings in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The city of New Haven said it was “working towards a solution” with Norfolk Southern as reports of trains blocking crossings in the city have spiked recently.

WANE 15 has received numerous complains about trains blocking streets in New Haven.

On Friday, the city said in a news release that Mayor Steve McMichael and Norfolk Southern representatives have been communicating “for an extended time” about network operation issues. The release said “local, county, state, and federal partners” were engaged in the effort to find a “possible solution.”

Details on any action were not released.

“We have been working together on finding a possible solution and will continue to have open dialogue addressing the concerns of the City of New Haven and its residents,” the city wrote in a news release.

“We are evaluating our operations and addressing issues,” said Derek Sublette of Norfolk Southern. “We look forward to implementing solutions where possible. We appreciate drivers’ patience in dealing with this situation.”

New Haven said residents should not call 9-1-1 to report trains that are blocking intersections. Instead, blocked tracks can be reported at https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/ or by calling Norfolk Southern at 800-635-5768.