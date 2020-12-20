Nonprofit organization aims to help with schooling for rural Indiana families

(WANE) – Nonprofit organization Waterford.org helps families with pre-school aged children. It says in the middle of a pandemic kids might need extra resources.

While the “summer slide” is a concern every year, the organization says there are fears for a “COVID slide.”

Waterford.org helps families through its no-cost, at-home kindergarten readiness program: Waterford Upstart. It explains the program provides a laptop and internet access to all families who need it along with an early education option.

Waterford Upstart is available in LaGrange, Whitley, Noble, and Steuben Counties. The organization is currently accepting applications for those entering kindergarten in 2022 or later.

Click here to register and learn more.

