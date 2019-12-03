Nonprofit leaders explain how Giving Tuesday benefits organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday, it’s a day to give back and volunteer.

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 is the annual #GivingTuesday. This movement started seven years ago, to kick off the holiday season with charitable giving.

“Whether that’s in contributions that are financial, whether it’s time, whether it’s talent, all of those are way that people can give back,” said Melissa Dessaigne, executive director of Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House.

Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is a nonprofit organization that aims to offer temporary, minimal-cost lodging to parents and families of children receiving medical care away from home. The organization provides a place of comfort, hope, and emotional support to serve families in need.

Mad Anthonys accepts financial donations, to help fund rooms for families; along with looking for volunteers to help provide meals.

Invisible Vets is another nonprofit that a person can send donations. This organization focuses to serve homeless heroes, families touched by suicide and assist with veteran hardships.

“Folks really tend to give more tomorrow [Tuesday], not only monetarily but they will contact us to find out what items we need for our mission,” said Jim Garigen, founder of Invisible Vets.

According to Garigen, Invisible vets accepts financial donations as well as items to be put in dignity bags for veterans.

“Most of our dignity bags are standard. They all start with water, high protein products, peanut butter, trail mix and tuna,” said Garigen. “They are always built seasonally based, so right now being the inclement weather months they are getting gloves, a hat, a pair of thermal socks and toiletries.”

For more information on Mad Anthonys House Hope and to donate or volunteer , click here to visit their website.

To donate to Invisible vets and for more information, click here.