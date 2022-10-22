FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit.

According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included.

Jamal Robinson founded the nonprofit, Believe in a Dream, to provide youth with immersive experiences in the arts and entrepreneurship, event organizers said. The purpose behind the experiences is to equip youth with confidence and leadership abilities.

The gala is at Parkview Mirro Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

