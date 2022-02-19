FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fundraiser set for next month is looking to make art more accessible.

Nonprofit organization Studio Hystera is holding its first-ever fundraiser at the Rockstar Lounge on March 26. This family-friendly event will feature a silent auction plus live entertainment and live art. The goal is to raise money to build an art studio that offers discount art supplies as well as child care so that people can explore their artistic passions without worries.

“People are taking care of their bodies and their minds by working out, you could also take care of your mind by doing art,” said Bailey Marshall, President of Studio Hystera. “It’s important to be able to connect with yourself and let your emotions out a little bit.”

You can buy tickets or donate to their cause on their website.