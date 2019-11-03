Nonprofit creates way to connect hockey to ministry

FORT WAYNE (WANE) – Lamp Lighters Hockey Ministry is a local recreational Hockey team, whose mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ through life changing hockey.

Ashley and Tyler Moreland created Lamp Lighters back in June 2011. The couple was inspired after witnessing the Fort Wayne Komets’ 3-peat back in the late 2000s.

“We found a need in the community for just a very entry level recreational program,” said Tyler Moreland.

Neither with a background in hockey, the Morelands decided that Lamp Lighters would be street hockey and entry level. The ministry focuses on the physical health, mental health, and the teachings from the bible.



“We tie some scripture to some sort of hockey principles whether it’s being accurate on passes, or focusing and discipline,” said Moreland.

Lamp Lighters offers 10-week sessions and all equipment is provided. For more information or to donate visit their website.