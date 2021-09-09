Nominations open for 2022 Arts United Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The public can now submit nominations for the 2022 Arts United Awards.

Presented this year by Ruoff Mortgage, the Arts United Awards celebrates the people, organizations and businesses that make significant contributions through arts and culture to communities throughout northeast Indiana.

Arts United said in 2021 it shifted away from specific award categories in order to recognize as many outstanding nominees as possible. This year some categories will remain, such as the Margaret Ann Keegan Award for Arts Education and Lifetime Achievement. The Selection Committee will work to honor those individuals based on a separate set of criteria.

The 2022 Arts United Awards will specifically highlight these Areas of Recognition:

IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access) – Recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that demonstrate significant work in Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access.

Innovation, Creativity, and/or Artistry – Recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that contribute to the communities of Northeast Indiana in ways that are especially innovative and/or creative, as well as those who demonstrate exceptional artistry within their medium of art.

Leadership – Recognizing individuals, teams, and/or organizations that demonstrate extraordinary leadership, advocacy, philanthropy, or volunteerism.

Arts Education and Community Engagement – Recognizing individuals, teams, and/or organizations that make an exceptional contribution to the people they serve through arts or cultural programming.

Nominations are reviewed by an all-volunteer committee of community members using any of the following criteria:

Extent to which the nominee embodies one or more Areas of Recognition

Significance of the contribution and/or achievement

Breadth and/or depth of the population served

Degree of creativity and/or innovation

Nominees should be individuals, teams and/or organizations that make artistic and cultural contributions to one or more communities located within Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

Nominations are due Oct. 8. Nominate an eligible party by filling out the nomination form available at artsunited.org.

More details about the award celebration will be announced at a later date.