Nominations for Trail Volunteer of the Year Award due Oct. 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Trail Volunteer of the Year Awards.

This award recognizes an individual(s) who has demonstrated strong leadership while making exemplary and significant contributions in volunteer time to planning, construction, maintenance, promotion and/or fundraising for the City of Fort Wayne’s trails and greenways network, the city said.

Nominations must be no more than one-page in length. This does not include any letters of support or pictures. Nominations must include a reason(s) for why this person is deserving of the award.

Nominations are due by Oct. 15. Mailed nominations must be postmarked by Oct. 15 and emailed nominations must be received by 5 p.m.

Nominations may be mailed or emailed to:

dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org

or

Award nominations will be reviewed by a committee comprised of City of Fort Wayne employees. Judging criteria shall include, but not be limited to:

Volunteer hours donated

Savings to taxpayers by in-kind contributions such as maintenance or marketing

Partnerships, donations or in-kind services secured

Any ideas or projects that improve the trail network

The city said award recipient(s) will receive a framed certificate recognizing his/her exemplary contributions to the trail network, signed by Mayor Tom Henry. A tree will be planted in honor of the volunteer in a mutually agreed upon location along a trail. At the base of the tree there will be a marker installed to recognize the volunteer with the name and year of the award.

The award recipient(s) will be announced in the fall, the city said. The tree planting will take place in late fall.