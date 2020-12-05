‘Noel’ returns to Shipshewana’s Michiana Events Center

Shipshewana, Ind. (WANE) – The spirit of Christmas is coming alive inside the Michiana Events Center.

“Noel” is a variety show that includes horse performances, aerial acts, singers, and more. It’s all centered around the celebration of Christmas.

Shows starts on Friday, December 11th and will continue until Saturday, December 19th. VIP experiences are available, as well as a pre-show meal.

The producers of the show said all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure guest safety from COVID-19.

“Noel” will be at the Michiana Events Center, 455 East Farver Street, Shipshewana. You can call to get tickets at 260-768-3300. Or, click here for more information.