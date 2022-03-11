FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Before the first “Noblepalooza – An Expo to Thrive” happens Saturday, organizer Lori Gagen is already planning for the second one.

“We have vendors already asking,” Gagen told WANE 15. Gagen also works with Noble County Economic Development.

Saturday’s free event at the Community Learning Center, 401 E Diamond St, Kendallville, will feature about 80 vendors to connect people to live, work and play opportunities in Noble County.

Gagen hopes the scope of the event will leave visitors impressed.

“To bring this many organizations together from all across the county to meet people and network is phenomenal.”