Noble Trails holding ‘Tag the Trails’ Facebook contest

KENDALLVILL, Ind. (WANE) — Noble Trails is holding a “Tag the Trails” contest on Facebook each month through September with prizes, the Kendallville Public Library announced.

Anyone is eligible to enter by tagging Noble Trails in a post, recommending Noble Trails or checking in at Noble Trails on Facebook. Users will earn one entry per post, limit one per day. The library said a winner will be drawn randomly at the end of each month. The prize will be a gift certificate along with Noble Trails Swag.

The first winner of “Tag the Trails” contest for June was Elizabeth Landis, the library said.

To find out more about Noble Trails and view a map, visit www.nobletrails.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook.