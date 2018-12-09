Noble County Toy Drive benefits Miracle Tree Inc.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Today will be the Noble County Miracle Toy Drive at the Kendalville Wal Mart on US 6.

Come out on December 9th from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. as the Noble County Miracle Tree, Inc. will host their 1st annual toy drive.

Miracle Tree is asking for new, popular toys for newborn & up, teen items and jeans for kids thru teens. You may also leave tax deductible financial donations.

If you would like to provide specific items needed for a individual child, check their Noble County Miracle Tree facebook page.

Noble County Miracle Tree, Inc. is a 501c3 organization in it's 31st year of serving children of poverty level Noble County families.

They meet children's needs, such as shoes, coats and clothes along with toys during the Christmas season. During the year, Miracle Tree assists families in emergency situations.