Noble County teen missing for 3+ weeks located

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old girl missing out of Rome City for more than three weeks has been located.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said in an update on Facebook on Monday that Aubree Schuman has been located. The post credited help from the public, the Garrett Police Department, the Kendallville Police Department, and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department.

No other information was released.

Schuman was last seen July 3, when she left her place of employment in Rome City. Police described her as a runaway.