Noble County Sheriff’s Department looking for man who escaped during arrest

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a man who escaped during an arrest on Monday.

David Ellis Hicks

David Ellis Hicks is described as:

White, male

5 foot 8 inches tall

140 lbs

Brown hair

Green Eyes

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Hicks was being arrested for warrants in DeKalb and Noble Counties on failure to appear in court for burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 260-636-2182 or their local law enforcement agency.