NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County EMA and 911 Center is reporting intermittent problems with its 911 lines.

“We are aware of the problem and are actively working to resolve it,” the center said.

Anyone with an emergency who is unable to get through on 911 is asked to call the business line at 260-636-2182 ext. 1 for dispatch.