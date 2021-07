ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Noble County have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Aubree Lynn Schuman was last seen July 3, when she left her place of employment around 4 p.m. Police described her as a runaway.

Aubree Schuman

Anyone with information on Aubree’s whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 636-2182 or local police.