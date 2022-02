ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The Noble County Commissioners have upgraded to a Travel Warning and snow continues to bear down on Northeast Indiana.

The Travel Warning is the highest level of weather advisory that can be issued. It urges people to avoid travel unless completely necessary in order to allow emergency management workers to work in as little traffic as possible.

The warning will remain in effect until further notice. Wabash and Allen Counties have also declared Travel Warnings.