Noble County limits capacity at restaurants and bars

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Noble County health officer has issued a new public health order as the county fights the spread of the coronavirus.

In a new order that goes into effect Saturday, Dr. Terry Gaff ordered capacity at restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments to 50 percent indoors. Outdoor seating can be at 100 percent if the tent has two open-air sides for “maximum ventilation,” the order said.

Restaurants and bars must close at midnight, according to the order. Bar seating is prohibited, with only table seating allowed. Buffets are also prohibited in the order.

Gyms and fitness centers are also limited to 50 percent capacity in the new order.

The new order will be in effect until Jan. 31.

Noble County moved to the ‘red’ category for community spread in the state Department of Health’s latest county map, with a 17.79 percent positivity rate over the last 7 days.