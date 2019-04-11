Noble County Jail to provide inmates with cell phones

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Inmates at the Noble County Jail will soon be able to text.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department announced the new program in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to the post, Sheriff Max Weber with Combined Public Communications initiated the Chirping program to provide phones for inmates to text people outside of the facility.

The phones do not allow them to use a camera, apps or to make calls. Inmates can pay for the phone usage with their commissary account.