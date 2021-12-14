Noble County highway worker killed after being pinned between dump truck and tractor

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 53-year-old Albion man is dead after a work related accident. It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of West Knapp Lake Road in Kimmell.

A county highway department crew was mowing a side ditch in the area when the tractor got stuck in the ditch. One of the employees pulled the tractor out of the ditch using a county highway dump truck.

As the dump truck and tractor came to a stop out of the ditch and onto the roadway, a third employee walked in between the two vehicles to remove the tow chain. Then, the tractor accidently lunged forward and pinned the employee between the dump truck and tractor.

Medics pronounced Jerry W. Jones, 53, pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Agencies assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Noble Township Fire and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.