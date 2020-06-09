Noble County baby tests positive for COVID-19, linked to Auburn daycare outbreak

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A Noble County infant has tested positive for COVID-19. The baby’s case has been connected to an outbreak in an Auburn daycare, according to Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.

Gaff told WANE 15 other children in Noble County who have tested positive for COVID-19 were living with family members who also had the coronavirus.

WANE 15 has reached out to DeKalb County for clarification on what daycare has seen the outbreak and how many other children may have tested positive. In an update from the county Tuesday, five new cases were confirmed but the ages ranged from 26-57.

Noble County has seen its first COVID-19 death not associated with a long-term care facility. Gaff also confirmed Tuesday another person has died who had been in one of the facilities where an outbreak of the virus was already known.