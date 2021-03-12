Noble Co. deputy receives special gift from young resident

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Noble County Sheriff Department Facebook page

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During a search for a wanted person earlier this week, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Kendallville Police Department (KPD) received a surprise from a young resident in the area.

While acting as a visual observer for a KPD drone pilot, Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin was contacted by an area resident who was curious about what was going on, the Noble County Sheriff Department said in a Facebook post.

When the search was wrapping up, the resident contacted Lt. Dunafin and asked if he had a minute to speak with the resident’s daughter, the post said. The girl gave Lt. Dunafin a special gift, a painting she had made to give to law enforcement.

“We would like to thank this young lady for her kind gesture and also thank her parents for raising a nice, thoughtful daughter,” the department said.

The painting is now hanging in Lt. Dunafin’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss