Noble Co. deputy receives special gift from young resident

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During a search for a wanted person earlier this week, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Kendallville Police Department (KPD) received a surprise from a young resident in the area.

While acting as a visual observer for a KPD drone pilot, Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin was contacted by an area resident who was curious about what was going on, the Noble County Sheriff Department said in a Facebook post.

When the search was wrapping up, the resident contacted Lt. Dunafin and asked if he had a minute to speak with the resident’s daughter, the post said. The girl gave Lt. Dunafin a special gift, a painting she had made to give to law enforcement.

“We would like to thank this young lady for her kind gesture and also thank her parents for raising a nice, thoughtful daughter,” the department said.

The painting is now hanging in Lt. Dunafin’s office.