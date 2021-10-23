‘No questions asked’: Locals donate more than 300 lbs of prescription drugs for “Take Back” initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today is the day to clean out your medicine cabinet– for a good cause.

Saturday the Indiana State Police is once again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

In addition to the Fort Wayne Post, collection sites will be set up nationwide. All sites will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.

Event organizers told WANE 15 more than 300 pounds have been collected so far.

Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post except the Toll Road Post. The event is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that linger in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, and so are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines- flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash- pose both potential safety and health hazards.

To find the State Police post closest to your home or business, click this link for Indiana State Police posts. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA.

The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular and responsible way for the public to legally and safely dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.

The Fort Wayne area drop off site is at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, 5811 Ellison Road.